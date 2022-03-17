हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann's BIG ACTION: Anti-Corruption helpline in Punjab from March 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced launching an anti-corruption helpline in the state from March 23, Shaheed Diwas. 

Bhagwant Mann&#039;s BIG ACTION: Anti-Corruption helpline in Punjab from March 23
Punjab Chief Minister has announced launching an anti-corruption helpline in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced launching an anti-corruption helpline in the state from March 23, Shaheed Diwas.  Moreover, the helpline number will be "Bhagwant Mann's personal mobile number", his office said. "On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I'll launch helpline that'll be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab,if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate&no culprit will be spared,"  Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged people to make videos and send them to government's WhatsApp nuber if someone asks for a bribe in Punjab.

"When someone asks you for a bribe then don't say no, instead record the conversation and send the video/audio to the WhatsApp no," AAP chief Kejriwal said.

"We assure you that immediately strict action will be taken," he added.

More to come

