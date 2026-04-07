'Bhai rocked, behen shocked': This brother's hilarious 'churidar revenge' is breaking the internet

India's sibling wars have a new champion and he's wearing a churidar. A short reel by popular family comedy creator @imuu0001 (Imran Shaik) from Odisha is blowing up Instagram, and for very good reason.

Revenge is best served in a churidar. Watch the video here: Jani dushman?https://t.co/80Rj07xT90 — sr roy (@srroy231162) April 7, 2026

The clip opens with the sister confidently telling the camera, "Aaj maine phir se bhaiya ka kapda pehen liya." Today I wore bhaiya's clothes again. Classic move. She's done it before. She'll do it again.

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Except this time, bhaiya was ready.

Cut to the brother lying on the bed, phone in hand, completely covered by a blanket. Unbothered. Calm. Suspicious, if you look closely. The moment she finishes her victory speech, he dramatically throws off the blanket and he's dressed head-to-toe in her bright churidar.

The sister's reaction? Instant meltdown. She drops to the floor, grabs his leg, and begs for her clothes back. The brother stays completely deadpan. The family loses it. The internet lost it shortly after.

Users amused by brothers revenge

- One user comment was short, sweet, and brutally accurate. "Bhai rockd, bahan shockd"

- Another user pointed out that the revenge was sudden and unexpected. "Bhai ne hamla achanak se kiya(A sudden, unexpected attack was carried out)"

- Another user pointed out that while a sister can go out wearing her brother’s clothes, the brother can’t do the same."Ek baat suno - bahan to baahar ja sakatee hai, par bhaee to ghar se baahar nahin ja paega. (Listen, while the sister can go out, the brother cant.)"

- "Main to Bhai ka T-Shirt pahan leti hun." One commenter casually admitting she's on the sister's side of this war and is completely unapologetic about it.

The reel has already crossed lakhs of views in just days, with thousands of fire reactions, laughing emojis, and "tag your sibling" comments still pouring in.

Clothes-stealing might be a long-standing tradition between siblings and is practically a national sport in Indian families, but this time the comeback was unforgettable, and for the first time, someone thought to go full churidar in response—and honestly, it’s a masterclass in petty revenge.