Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will banks, schools, and transport be closed tomorrow? What's open and what's not

India is preparing for a large nationwide shutdown on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Central trade unions and farmer organizations are joining together for a 24-hour Bharat Bandh. The strike, expected to include over 30 crore workers, protests against the Central Government’s recent labor reforms, new rural laws, and proposed international trade agreements.

Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies are exempt. However, significant disruptions are expected in banking, public transport, and industrial sectors across the country.

Why has the Bharat Bandh been called?

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, and INTUC, along with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has organized the strike to push for a full charter of demands.

Key grievances include:

New Labour Codes: Unions oppose the four labor codes implemented in late 2025, claiming they weaken job security and collective bargaining.

Agriculture & Trade: Farmers protest against the proposed India-US trade deal, fearing it will lead to a "total surrender" of the dairy and agriculture sectors to multinational corporations.

New Legislation: There are demands to scrap the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 (which replaced MGNREGA) and the SHANTI Act (which changed nuclear energy laws).

Worker Benefits: Workers are demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a minimum monthly pension of ₹9,000, and an end to privatization in public sector undertakings.

Impact on essential services: What's open and closed?

Banking and finance

Public sector banking services are expected to face disruptions as major unions like AIBEA and BEFI participate. The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory. Branches will remain open, but services like cheque clearance, deposits, and withdrawals may be affected. Online banking and ATMs should function normally.

Schools and colleges

There is no official nationwide holiday for educational institutions. However, schools and colleges in states like Kerala, Odisha, and West Bengal are likely to close due to strong local support for the strike. Parents should check with local school authorities.

Transport and markets

Commuters should prepare for "Chakka Jam" (road blockades) in several areas.

Public Transport: State-run buses and auto-rickshaws may not operate in protest-heavy areas.

Railways & Airports: Trains and flights will run, but getting to stations and airports may be challenging due to local transport issues.

Markets: Wholesale markets and local shops in states with a strong union presence are expected to close.

State-wise outlook

The impact of the Bandh is expected to be most severe in Kerala and Odisha, where total shutdowns are likely. Other states like West Bengal, Karnataka, and Assam are also expected to have significant participation. Life in Delhi and other metropolitan areas may see partial disruption.

