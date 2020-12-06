Bharat bandh on Dec 8: Know who all have extended support to shutdown call by farmer unions

NEW DELHI: With protesting farmer unions calling for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, several political outfits and leaders extended their support to the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

Here's a look at the political parties who have announced their support to the countrywide strike against the new agri-marketing laws:

Congress:

The Congress also said that its leader Rahul Gandhi has been on the forefront in opposing these contentious laws through signature campaigns and tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana in the past.

"The Congress supports the call for the `Bharat Bandh` called by farmers. It is evident is that the BJP has committed a fraud against the people. While claiming that `acche din` or good days are coming, they have clearly let it out that good times are only for a select few," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

AAP:

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday (December 6) announced its support for 'Bharat Bandh' call planned by farmers union on December 8, hours after Congress and other opposition parties announced solidarity.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and announced the party support to the shutdown call.

TRS:

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday extended total support to the Bharat Bandh call against the new agriculture laws. In a statement, the Chief Minister appealed to party workers to make the December 8 bandh called by farmers successful in Telangana.

He said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively in the proposed Bandh. CM Rao described as just the agitation of farmers against the Centre`s farm laws and recalled the TRS had raised its voice against them in Parliament. He also said that the farmers should continue their agitation until the farm legislations are repealed.

SAD:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation led by Prem Singh Chandumajra met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha Bungalow on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chandumajra said: "He (Uddhav Thackeray) said that he will support all programmes of farmers during agitation. He will also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said that he will support farmers' agitation.

Trinamool Congress:

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal said it has decided to extend its 'moral support' to the December 8 nationwide strike and would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days, i.e. on December 8, 9 and 10. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandhyapadhyay stated that the party, however, will not support the bandh in the state as all transport will operate smoothly on December 8. "We are supporting issue but not the bandh. Transport will operate smoothly and we will protest at Gandhi statue on December 8, 9 and 10," he said.

Left parties:

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc made the announcement in a joint statement.

"The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by Kisan organisations from all over the country against the new Agri laws. The Left parties extended their support to the call given by them for a Bharat Bandh on December 8," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the next meeting for the sixth round of parleys between farmer leaders and the Centre is scheduled in Delhi for December 9.

While farmers are adamant on their demand for a repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

As the government has not so far been able to come up with a satisfactory resolution to the demands of farmers, the latter have warned to intensify their protests till the three laws were not repealed.

