Bharat Bandh Soon? Protest Against Waqf Law Postponed, New Date Will Be...

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday announced that the proposed Bharat Bandh, which was scheduled for October 3, has been postponed. Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson and national convener of the Save Waqf Campaign, informed that the bandh was being postponed in view of the upcoming religious festivals on the same date.

As per IANS, the Board, in a statement issued on Wednesday, stated that the decision to postpone the Bharat Bandh was taken after an emergency meeting of its office-bearers. It would have been a part of the second phase of its nationwide agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.

“Reports indicated that religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place on October 3 in several regions. Keeping this in mind, the Board held consultations and unanimously resolved to postpone the bandh,” Ilyas said.

While the bandh has been called off for now, the AIMPLB said that the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act will continue with other protest programmes that have already been announced.

“The Bharat Bandh stands postponed, but Insha’Allah, new dates will be announced shortly. The movement against the anti-Waqf law will go on as planned,” Ilyas added.

Bharat Bandh Dates?

The bandh was to be observed from 8 am to 2 pm on October 3 (Friday), with a call for shops, offices, and commercial establishments to be shut. However, essential medical services, hospitals, and pharmacies were to be exempted from the bandh. But it has been postponed now.

Meanwhile, the fresh date will be announced soon, the AIMPLB has said.

The AIMPLB has been spearheading a countrywide campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act, which it claims undermines the autonomy of Waqf institutions and violates the rights of the Muslim community.

(with IANS inputs)