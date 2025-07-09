Bharat Bandh Today: 10 Trade Unions Strike – Understanding Their Key Demands, Labour Code Issues

A nationwide "Bharat Bandh" (India Shutdown) is underway today. Ten central trade unions and their allied organisations have called this strike. They are protesting against the government's alleged anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies. This has led to significant disruptions in essential services. Banking, postal services, coal mining, public transport, and government operations are likely to be impacted. There may also be delays in train services and interruptions in power supply.

Union officials said that farmers and rural workers are joining the demonstrations across the country. They accused the government of ignoring their 17-point list of demands and not holding the annual labor conference for the past ten years. Concerns about the government's alleged misuse of constitutional institutions to criminalise public movements have been raised. They cite new public security bills in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. Unions also claim there are attempts to take away citizens' rights.

Here's a summary of the key demands and issues driving today’s "Bharat Bandh":

17-Point Demands & Nationwide Strike: Trade unions submitted a 17-point list of demands to the central government, which they said has been overlooked. In response, around 250 million workers are participating in today's "Bharat Bandh."

Objections To Four New Labour Codes: Unions strongly opposed the four new Labour Codes. They argued that these weaken the right to strike, increase working hours, protect employers from penalties, and limit the power of trade unions. They want these codes repealed, claiming they will weaken unions, extend working hours, promote contractual jobs, encourage privatisation, and ignore the need for more public sector hiring and salary increases while failing to tackle youth unemployment.

Key Organisations Leading The Strike: Prominent central trade unions are leading the strike. These included the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). They are supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various rural labor organisations.

Protest Against Government Policies: Unions claim that the government's policies weaken laborers, marginalize farmers, and mainly benefit corporations. They point to cuts in social sector spending, declining wages, and a worsening employment crisis as worsening conditions.

Electricity Companies' Privatisation: Trade unions argued that privatising electricity distribution and production will threaten job security, wages, and stability for both workers and consumers.

Migrant Workers' Rights: There are concerns about a special revision of voter lists in Bihar, with allegations that it aimed to restrict migrant workers' voting rights and infringe upon their political rights.

Rising Unemployment And Inflation: The government is accused of halting new hiring, bringing back retired personnel, and failing to create jobs for young people. Meanwhile, prices of essential goods have risen significantly, leading to greater social inequality.

Major Demands Outlined: Unions are calling for:

Starting recruitment in the public sector.

Stopping privatisation, outsourcing, and contract work.

Repealing all four Labour Codes.

Increasing wages and workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Implementing a program for the urban unemployed.

Boosting government spending on education, health, and the public distribution system (ration).

Focus On Minimum Wage And Pension: A key demand is setting the minimum monthly wage at Rs 26,000 and reinstating the Old Pension Scheme. They also seek a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm products and loan waivers for farmers.

History Of Large-Scale Protests: This "Bharat Bandh" is not an isolated event. Similar nationwide strikes were held by trade unions on November 26, 2020, March 28-29, 2022, and February 16 last year. Millions of workers took part in these protests, calling for pro-labour policies and the withdrawal of controversial economic reforms.