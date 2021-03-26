Bharat Bandh today: Farmers to block rail tracks; malls, markets, major highways to remain shut

New Delhi: The ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ (SKM), the apex farmers’ body that is protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, will observe a nationwide shutdown or Bharat Bandh on Friday.

The SKM said that "all minor and big roads and trains will be blocked" and "all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services".

The Bharat Bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on MSP and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

The SKM said in a release that the Bharat Bandh call has been given "against the anti-farmer government" on completion of four months of farmers` struggle at Delhi.

It said various farmers` organizations, trade unions, student organizations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the protest call.

The protest will be held from 6 AM to 6 PM. "All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," the release said.

The release said that roads on which the farmers are protesting near Delhi are already blocked and alternative routes that have been created will also be blocked. The SKM appealed to "protesting citizens" to make the protest successful while being peaceful.

"Protesters are advised to not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict. It is a result of the patience of the farmers that the movement has gone so long that we are constantly getting success," the release said.

Tight Security In Delhi In View Of Bharat Bandh

All personnel of the Delhi Police will be on the ground as part of arrangements made by the police force for the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the central farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, said security arrangements include Police Control Room (PCR) vans, Quick Response Team (QRT) vans and motorcycle patrolling teams.

"Delhi Police has made adequate law and order arrangements in view the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers. The entire Delhi Police will be on the ground. We are fully prepared; all district authorities have been directed to put all their men on the ground for patroling from the morning itself," Biswal said.

"We are fully prepared to ensure that the normal life is not affected. All our motorcycle patrolling teams, PCR vans and QRT vans will be on the ground so that no untoward incidents take place," he added.

Moreover, Delhi Police has made adequate preparations at the borders of the national capital, where farmers have been protesting for four months.

"We have taken adequate measures at the borders as well. Barricades and pickets will be in place so that no person with ill intention cause disturbance and enter the city," the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV