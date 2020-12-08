Bharat Bandh today: Major markets in Delhi remain open, situation normal in Noida, Jammu too

Farmers' outfits are observing a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday (December 8) to protest against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre few months ago. Several trade and transport unions have extended support to the Bharat Bandh. Congress and 19 other opposition parties have also backed the Bharat Bandhg. Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh.

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during Bharat Bandh. A home ministry official said that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.

Despite the call of Bharat Bandh of farmers' union, the market at Noida Sector 18 is completely open. The traders at the market said that they are already facing tough time due to coronavirus pandemic and this is the reason why they have not closed their shops. The traders said that they are in full support of the farmers but they cannot shut down their shops.

In Delhi too, the response to Bharat Bandh is mixed as business activities are going as usual at Connaught Place, Sadar Bazaar, Sarojini Nagar and other markets. It is to be noted that Confederation of All India Traders (CIAT) had announced on Monday (December 7) that it will not support the Bharat Bandh.

According to CAIT, all major markets in Delhi including Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Nayi Sadak, Chawdi Bazar, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Patel Nagar, Keerti Nagar, Narayana etc are open.

In Jammu too, the Bharat Bandh failed to evoke strong response as business activities continued in full fledged in Jammu. Though transport union in Jammu have called for 'Chakka Jam' today, the call did not get the desired response. Security was beefed up in Jammu to prevent