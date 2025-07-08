A consortium of 10 central trade unions and their allied organisations has called for a nationwide "Bharat Bandh" on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, to protest against what they describe as the government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies." Organisers anticipate a massive participation of over 25 crore (250 million) workers, with strong support from farmers and rural laborers across the country.

Preparations for the widespread industrial action have been actively underway across all sectors of the formal and informal economy, the forum stated on Monday. "More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country," said Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

The strike is projected to significantly disrupt essential services. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) confirmed that key sectors such as banking, postal services, coal mining, factory operations, and state transport services are expected to be affected.

The forum leading the strike includes a broad spectrum of unions: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

In a statement, the workers' union forum asserted that it had submitted a 17-point charter of demands to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year, but alleges that the government has failed to address their concerns. They accuse the government of neglecting to conduct the annual Indian Labour Conference for the past decade and making decisions that contravene the interests of the labor force. A primary contention is the government's push to impose four new labor codes, which unions argue are designed to weaken collective bargaining, cripple union activities, and unduly favor employers under the guise of "ease of doing business."

The forum also criticized the government's economic policies, claiming they have led to increased unemployment, surging prices of essential commodities, declining wages, and reduced social sector spending on education, health, and basic civic amenities. These outcomes, they contend, are contributing to greater inequalities and hardships for the poor, lower-income groups, and the middle class.

"The government has abandoned the welfare state status of the country. It is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporates, and it is evident from the policies being pursued vigorously," the forum declared.

Beyond economic grievances, the unions raised concerns about an "attack on democratic rights," pointing to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar as an attempt to "de-franchise migrant workers." They also alleged misuse of constitutional bodies to suppress opposition and the proposed criminalization of mass movements through legislation like the Public Security Bill in Maharashtra and similar enactments in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, further adding that "the attempt to snatch citizenship is on the cards.”

The trade unions have consistently opposed the privatization of public sector enterprises and services, as well as policies promoting outsourcing, contract work, and the casualization of the workforce. They contend that the four new labor codes passed by Parliament are intended to "suppress and cripple the trade union movement, increase working hours, snatch workers’ right to collective bargaining, right to strike, and decriminalise violation of labour laws by employers."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a prominent farmers' collective, and a joint front of agricultural workers' unions have publicly extended their support to the July 9 "Bandh" call, pledging to organize massive mobilizations in rural India.

Previous nationwide strikes observed by trade unions include those on November 26, 2020, March 28-29, 2022, and February 16 last year.