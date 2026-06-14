/‘Bharat Innovates’ is a bridge between India's talent and European capital, says PM Modi in France

On India-France ties, PM Modi said, “This relationship is built on strong connections, mutual conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values, and a common vision for the future. On this solid foundation, India and France have launched several new initiatives and fostered fresh ideas in recent years. Together, we have consistently worked to address global challenges, whether through the International Solar Alliance, dialogues on artificial intelligence, or our broad partnership spanning security and sustainability. In essence, our two nations have collaborated closely to develop solutions to issues affecting humanity. Earlier this year, in February, the India-France Year of Innovation was launched. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' in France."