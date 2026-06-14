/‘Bharat Innovates’ is a bridge between India's talent and European capital, says PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave in Nice on Sunday, bringing together leading startups, innovators, and venture capital funds from India, France, and several other countries.
The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.
During the inauguration of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s potential in AI and praised India-France's shared vision in innovation.
At the inauguration, PM Modi said, “Countries around the world engage with one another through trade, and strategic partnerships exist between many nations. However, some relationships go beyond shared interests—they are also driven by a shared vision..."
On India-France ties, PM Modi said, “This relationship is built on strong connections, mutual conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values, and a common vision for the future. On this solid foundation, India and France have launched several new initiatives and fostered fresh ideas in recent years. Together, we have consistently worked to address global challenges, whether through the International Solar Alliance, dialogues on artificial intelligence, or our broad partnership spanning security and sustainability. In essence, our two nations have collaborated closely to develop solutions to issues affecting humanity. Earlier this year, in February, the India-France Year of Innovation was launched. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' in France."
The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.
#WATCH | Nice, France: Speaking on India-France relations, at 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, PM Narendra Modi says, "This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision. Based on the foundation of this relationship, we… pic.twitter.com/y0K2XMYx7b— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026
The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.
More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.
Although the conclave may not enjoy the same global profile as some of the world’s largest summits, diplomatic experts consider it an important platform for India to present its deep-tech strengths, attract international investment, and forge strategic partnerships in next-generation technologies.
The event will showcase breakthrough innovations in key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate-tech solutions.
Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with prominent venture capitalists, global investors, and leaders from the innovation ecosystem.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood were also present during these discussions.
Among those who interacted with the Prime Minister were OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, as well as several international investors and innovation leaders.
PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, beginning his visit to France, which will also take him to Evian and Paris as part of efforts to strengthen India’s bilateral and multilateral engagements.
The Nice visit includes the first summit between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron since India and France elevated their ties earlier this year to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.
President Macron warmly received the Prime Minister in Nice, with the two leaders sharing a handshake and embrace before their bilateral talks and the joint inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave.
Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia for a landmark bilateral visit from June 14 to 16. He will then return to France from June 16 to 18 to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian before concluding his tour in Paris.
(with ANI inputs)
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