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‘Bharat Innovates’ is a bridge between India's talent and European capital, says PM Modi in France

The Nice visit includes the first summit between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron since India and France elevated their ties earlier this year to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
‘Bharat Innovates’ is a bridge between India's talent and European capital, says PM Modi in France
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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