'Bharat Jaise Desh Ko Kisi Par Nirbhar Rehna, Ab Manzoor Nahi Hai': PM Modi At UP International Trade Show-2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India cannot remain dependent on others, underlining the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He added that nothing is more helpless than relying on others, and the more a country depends on others, the more its growth is likely to be compromised.

Addressing the gathering at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025), Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction over the participation of more than 2,250 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. He also highlighted that Russia is the partner country for this year’s event, reflecting the strengthening of the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

"...It is no longer acceptable for a country like India to be dependent on anyone... Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions. Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent others, the more its growth is going to stay compromised," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi added, "I am happy that more than 2250 exhibitors are displaying their products and services. This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia, which means we are further strengthening this time-tested partnership."

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) is being held at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district from September 25 to 29. Organized under the theme ‘Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here,’ the event will feature Russia as the partner country. Over 2,400 exhibitors, 1,25,000 B2B visitors, and 4,50,000 B2C visitors are expected to take part.

Conceived under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the trade show will highlight the state’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovative capabilities to a global audience.

Beyond serving as a platform for trade and investment, UPITS-2025 aims to build a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage through its crafts, culture, and cuisine.