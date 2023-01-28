Bharat Jodo Yatra: Security Totally Collapsed, Alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of not providing a security cover for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered the Kashmir Valley today. Rahul Gandhi said that he had to cancel his Yatra in South Kashmir today as there were no Policemen to control the crowd during the Yatra.

“This morning a large crowd had gathered and we were looking forward to the Yatra, but unfortunately the Police arrangement Completely collapsed. The police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. So, my security people were very uncomfortable about me continuing the yatra further. So, we had to cancel the yatra today. It's very important that the Police manage the crowd so that we can do the Yatra. It becomes difficult for me to go against what my security people are saying," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to walk 16 kms today but he had to cancel the walk after 4kms as there were no Policemen to crowd control. They have now asked the administration to provide enough security for the Yatra to continue in the coming days.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also Joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He also alleged that the moment the Yatra entered the Kashmir Valley, the Policemen guarding vanished within minutes. "I'm witness to this. The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by J&K police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu & were looking forward to the 11 KM walk but unfortunately, it had to be cancelled," said Omar Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir.

However, police had denied the allegations of congress saying that adequate security was in place. In a tweet, Kashmir zone police said “Only authorised persons as identified by organisers & frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. Organisers & managers of BJY did not intimate about large gatherings from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point.

It said that JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of the Yatra after conducting 1km yatra by organizers. "Rest of yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security. Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments.” said the police in a statement.