Bharat Jodo Yatra volunteers dance Shirtless in biting cold. Their Inspiration: Rahul Gandhi

Social media got flooded with comments as soon as the video went viral, with some users saying, "Nobody feels cold, all of them are PM candidates." 

Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra - wearing a T-shirt in biting cold - has become a topic of discussion. A group of Congress supporters were seen dancing shirtless on top of a bus during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal. The video of the supporters fiercely dancing shirtless in the dense fog has now gone viral. 

Social media got flooded with comments as soon as the video went viral, with some users saying, "Nobody feels cold, all of them are PM candidates." In the video, some were seen standing on the top of the bus and waving, while others were seen dancing shirtless beating the bitter cold.

Earlier in a statement, Rahul Gandhi joked had about his dress, saying that he will make a video on "how to tackle winter in a T-shirt" after the yatra ends. While he also questioned why media does not ask such questions to the nation's farmers, labourers, and poor children, who are walking around without warm clothes during winter. 

He said his T-shirt is not a real issue, however, the poor children's and farmers not wearing warm clothes during winter is a real issue.

