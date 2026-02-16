Bharat Mandapam set to host India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

New Delhi: India on Monday opened the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, setting the tone with the theme “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the venue in the national capital.

Running from February 16 to 20 alongside the summit, the Expo is being pitched as a nationwide showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing policy discussions, innovation and large-scale deployment onto a single platform. Spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, the event will feature global technology firms, startups, academic institutions, research bodies, Union Ministries, State Governments and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions including those from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and several African nations will underline the growing international cooperation within the AI ecosystem.

More than 300 curated exhibition spaces and live demonstrations have been organised under three broad themes - People, Planet and Progress, highlighting AI’s expanding footprint across sectors. Over 600 promising startups are taking part, many already deploying AI solutions at scale. Organisers expect more than 2.5 lakh visitors, including foreign delegates, with the aim of deepening global partnerships and business engagement. The event will also host over 500 sessions featuring upwards of 3,250 speakers and panellists.

The Impact Summit, described as the first global AI gathering of its kind in the Global South, reflects New Delhi’s push to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible and outcome-driven. Under the IndiaAI Mission, 12 indigenous foundation models developed by domestic startups and consortiums, trained on extensive Indian datasets and designed for the country’s 22 official languages are being unveiled.

For India, where the AI market is projected to cross USD 17 billion by 2027, the summit marks more than a high-profile diplomatic event. With nearly 800 million internet users, a vibrant startup ecosystem and robust digital public infrastructure, the country is signalling its intent to emerge as a key link between innovation and real-world impact.

(With ANI inputs)