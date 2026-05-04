Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044495https://zeenews.india.com/india/bharatpur-election-results-2026-winner-declared-mustafijur-rahaman-suman-wins-by-30753-votes-tmc-retains-seat-3044495.html
NewsIndiaBharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman wins by 30,753 votes
BHARATPUR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Bharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman wins by 30,753 votes

Bharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman Suman has won the Bharatpur assembly seat in West Bengal's 2026 elections, defeating BJP's Anamika Ghosh by a margin of 30,753 votes. Congress finished third with 51,321 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman wins by 30,753 votesAI image

Bharatpur Election Results 2026: Mustafijur Rahaman Suman of the All India Trinamool Congress has won Assembly Constituency 69 -- Bharatpur in West Bengal -- polling 90,870 votes against BJP's Anamika Ghosh, who secured 60,117 votes, according to the Election Commission of India's official results portal.

The story of Bharatpur 2026 is also about the Congress' performance. Congress candidate Azheruddin MD Sizar polled 51,321 votes — finishing third but comfortably ahead of all other candidates. That is a significant vote share for a party that has struggled across Bengal — and it likely came at the BJP's expense, not the TMC's, widening Suman's final margin further.

The remaining candidates received very few votes, including RSP's Nowfal MD Safiulla Albert, who got 3,604 votes. TMC's Suman now heads to the Bengal Assembly as Bharatpur's elected representative for 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Thalapathy Vijay
Vijay wins big as Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Deverakonda hail TVK’s win
Chapra election results 2026
Chapra Election Results winner declared: TMC's Jeber Sekh wins by 30,780 votes
Anshul Kamboj
Inside Anshul Kamboj's IPL 2026 success: CSK bowling coach Simons explains
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana transforms life of elderly Punjab patient
tamil nadu assembly elections 2026
From Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar to ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay: TVK chief’s rise
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Winner Declared
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni election results 2026 winner declared Udhayanidhi Stali
Bharatpur election results 2026
Bharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman wins by 30,753 votes
Aluva Election Results 2026 Winner Declared
Aluva Polls Results 2026 Winner Declared: INC with 29143 votes defeats CPI (M)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
From zero to hero in 44 years, what gave BJP biggest breakthrough in Bengal
Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared
Poonamallee Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK with 161309 defeats DMK