Bharatpur Election Results 2026: TMC's Mustafijur Rahaman wins by 30,753 votes

Bharatpur Election Results 2026: Mustafijur Rahaman Suman of the All India Trinamool Congress has won Assembly Constituency 69 -- Bharatpur in West Bengal -- polling 90,870 votes against BJP's Anamika Ghosh, who secured 60,117 votes, according to the Election Commission of India's official results portal.

The story of Bharatpur 2026 is also about the Congress' performance. Congress candidate Azheruddin MD Sizar polled 51,321 votes — finishing third but comfortably ahead of all other candidates. That is a significant vote share for a party that has struggled across Bengal — and it likely came at the BJP's expense, not the TMC's, widening Suman's final margin further.

The remaining candidates received very few votes, including RSP's Nowfal MD Safiulla Albert, who got 3,604 votes. TMC's Suman now heads to the Bengal Assembly as Bharatpur's elected representative for 2026.