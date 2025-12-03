Bhavnagar: Massive Fire Erupts In Building Housing 15 Hospitals; Rescue Efforts On

A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Samip Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, causing panic among residents and hospital staff. The complex on Kalubhar Road includes several hospitals, putting patients in danger as thick smoke spread through the area.

According to media reports, a fire began suddenly in the basement and quickly grew. As the building filled with dense smoke, patients and their families inside the hospitals became frightened and rushed to safety.

#WATCH भावनगर, गुजरात | भावनगर शहर के काला नाला इलाके में देव पैथोलॉजी लैब में भीषण आग लग गई। स्थानीय लोग तुरंत हरकत में आए और बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को रेस्क्यू करने लगे। फायर टीमें मौके पर मौजूद हैं। अधिक जानकारी का इंतज़ार है। pic.twitter.com/PUmiY3Rz5y — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 3, 2025

Fire brigade teams reached the spot quickly and began working to control the flames and rescue people trapped inside. Several patients from Shubham Neuro Care Hospital were safely evacuated, with firefighters breaking glass windows to help them get out.

Because many patients were at risk, around 25 to 30 ambulances were sent to move the injured and others to safer places. Officials said the evacuation is being carried out urgently.

Thick smoke is still rising from the building as firefighters continue their efforts to bring the fire under control.