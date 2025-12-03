Advertisement
BHAVNAGAR FIRE

Bhavnagar: Massive Fire Erupts In Building Housing 15 Hospitals; Rescue Efforts On

A major fire erupted early Wednesday at the Samip Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, which houses multiple hospitals, triggering panic as thick smoke spread through the building. The blaze reportedly started in the basement and escalated quickly, forcing patients and their families to rush to safety.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhavnagar: Massive Fire Erupts In Building Housing 15 Hospitals; Rescue Efforts OnImage: ANI/ File Photo

A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Samip Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, causing panic among residents and hospital staff. The complex on Kalubhar Road includes several hospitals, putting patients in danger as thick smoke spread through the area.

According to media reports, a fire began suddenly in the basement and quickly grew. As the building filled with dense smoke, patients and their families inside the hospitals became frightened and rushed to safety.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot quickly and began working to control the flames and rescue people trapped inside. Several patients from Shubham Neuro Care Hospital were safely evacuated, with firefighters breaking glass windows to help them get out.

Because many patients were at risk, around 25 to 30 ambulances were sent to move the injured and others to safer places. Officials said the evacuation is being carried out urgently.

Thick smoke is still rising from the building as firefighters continue their efforts to bring the fire under control.

