Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a colorful traditional reception, including the rendition of Bhojpuri Chautaal, as he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This is his first official visit to the Caribbean country as Prime Minister, and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Trinidad and Tobago (July 3-4, 2025) at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, posted a video of the cultural performance on his official X account, saying, "Bhojpuri Chautaal resonates in Trinidad & Tobago!" The representation of Bhojpuri Chautaal, a North Indian folk song genre, is indicative of the strong cultural connect nurtured by the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean, the majority of whom are descendants of indentured laborers.

When he arrived at Piarco International Airport, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and was greeted by a superb delegation headed by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who made a special gesture by wearing Indian clothes on the occasion. She was followed by 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament, a gesture representative of the cordial relationship between the two nations.

In his interactions, PM Modi had an audience with representatives of the Indian community, admiring their invaluable contributions towards the development of Trinidad and Tobago while remarking on their strong attachment to Indian culture and heritage. "Numerous individuals from India immigrated to Trinidad & Tobago some years back. They excelled in many areas over the years and are enhancing Trinidad & Tobago's path of development. While all this time, they have also had a feeling of continuity with India and are also inclined toward Indian culture," PM Modi shared on X, thanking for the "priceless welcome."

He also met the winners of Trinidad and Tobago's "Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz": Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj, and Vince Mahato. PM Modi praised the quiz for encouraging international participation and strengthening the diaspora's connect with India.

The visit is part of a broader five-nation tour for PM Modi. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, energy, technology, and cultural exchange. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, further underscoring the strong historical bonds between the two nations.