Bhojshala complex case: Muslim side moves to SC against high court's verdict, files special leave petition

The Muslim side has approached the Supreme Court of India with a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's verdict of declaring the disputed Bhojshala Complex in Dhar as a temple. The petition was filed by Quazi Moinuddin, who identifies himself as the caretaker of the Kamal Maula mosque. While the Hindu side argues that the structure is an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Muslim side asserts it is the Kamal Maula mosque.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier ruled that the religious character of the disputed site is that of Bhojshala, a temple of Goddess Saraswati. The court also quashed parts of the 2003 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrangement that had restricted Hindu worship rights within the complex while permitting prayers by the Muslim community.

The Muslim community has indicated it expects the Supreme Court to issue a stay order soon. It has also stated that it will not offer Namaz at the Bhojshala Complex the following day, as the administration has withheld permission.

The President of the Muslim community said, "We will not offer Namaz at the Bhojshala tomorrow, as the administration has not granted permission."

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Meanwhile, the Hindu side is set to continue worship rituals at the Bhojshala Complex throughout the day tomorrow.

This comes after the Indore Bench of the High Court held that the religious character of the disputed monument was that of Bhojshala, a temple of Goddess Saraswati. "The religious character of the disputed area is held to be Bhojshala, with a temple of Goddess Saraswati," the Court said.

Kamal Maulana Welfare Society President Abdul Samad confirmed the filing of the SLP, noting that the Muslim side aims to establish its historical claim of offering namaz at the site.

Upon filling SLP Samad said, “SLP has been filed on our behalf in the Supreme Court... This matter, which we could not put before the High Court, we will try to put our point through the Supreme Court and at the same time, we will try to prove that namaz has always been held here and after the order of the Supreme Court, we will resume our prayers again."

He further said that the community would maintain peace and follow legal directions regarding worship at the site.

"Regarding tomorrow, I want to appeal that the society has always shown peace and tranquillity and will do so tomorrow as well... Whatever rights the Constitution has given us, we will take our point forward, and this mosque should remain and will remain a mosque," he said.

Addressing the issue of prayers on the following day, he added, "Regarding tomorrow's prayer, wherever the Muslim community wishes to offer prayers, they can do so in their homes or in their private spaces. However, if any court prohibits us from doing so, and if the court makes any rules, we will have to follow them, and we are already doing so...” quotes ANI.

The community has expressed its commitment to maintaining peace and adhering to all legal directions.

For the following day, Muslims have been advised to offer prayers at home or in private spaces while following any court directives.

The dispute centers on competing claims over the site's religious identity and usage rights.

(with ANI inputs)

