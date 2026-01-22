Advertisement
NewsIndiaBhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute: SC passes order for peaceful conduct of Basant Panchami & Friday Namaz
ASI SURVEY DHAR BHOJSHALA

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute: SC passes order for peaceful conduct of Basant Panchami & Friday Namaz

Bhoj Shala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, over which a dispute exists between the two communities regarding the religious character of the structure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute: SC passes order for peaceful conduct of Basant Panchami & Friday NamazImage Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions to ensure that the conduct of Basant Panchami poojas and the Friday Juma Namaz are both held peacefully in the Bhoj Shala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, over which a dispute exists between both the communities regarding the religious character of the structure.

 

This is developing story. stay tuned for further updates....

