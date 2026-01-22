Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute: SC passes order for peaceful conduct of Basant Panchami & Friday Namaz
Bhoj Shala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, over which a dispute exists between the two communities regarding the religious character of the structure.
Trending Photos
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions to ensure that the conduct of Basant Panchami poojas and the Friday Juma Namaz are both held peacefully in the Bhoj Shala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, over which a dispute exists between both the communities regarding the religious character of the structure.
Supreme Court has ordered an interim arrangement over the dispute related to the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh) over including an application seeking a prohibition on offering namaz from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami to facilitate Hindu religious…— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026
This is developing story. stay tuned for further updates....
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv