Bhojshala sees regular worship after court verdict, devotees celebrate ‘historic’ day

Regular worship began at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday following a court verdict that cleared the way for daily Hindu rituals at the site. The development comes after years of legal and social dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where Hindus and Muslims had both laid claim to religious rights.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the court ruling, the historical background of Bhojshala, and the reactions emerging from both Hindu and Muslim groups after the decision.

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Devotees entered the Bhojshala premises early in the morning as the gates opened and performed rituals with flowers, incense, and other worship materials. Police personnel were deployed at the site, and some devotees carrying pictures of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Saraswati were stopped from taking them inside the complex. Religious chants echoed through the premises as worshippers described the moment as the restoration of a centuries-old tradition.

Also Read: MP Bhojshala dispute: HC delivers verdict, court recognises complex as temple

Until now, Hindus were permitted to worship at Bhojshala only on Tuesdays. Following the latest order, the Hindu side has been allowed to conduct regular daily worship at the complex. Supporters of the decision called it a “historic moment,” claiming that prayers at the Maa Vagdevi temple had resumed after nearly seven centuries.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which conducted a 98-day scientific survey at the site, had submitted a detailed report to the court before the verdict was delivered. According to the discussion on DNA, the ASI report highlighted the presence of inscriptions, temple-style pillars, carvings, and figures of Hindu deities within the structure.

The programme also traced the historical evolution of Bhojshala. According to historical accounts discussed during the show, the complex was originally built by King Bhoj in 1034 as a centre dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and learning. The site later underwent changes during different periods of Islamic rule in Malwa, with mosque structures being added over time.

Also Read: Owaisi compares Madhya Pradesh HC Bhojshala verdict to Babri Masjid judgment

The ruling has triggered strong reactions from both sides. Hindu groups celebrated the beginning of regular worship and described it as the return of long-denied religious rights. At the same time, a section of the Muslim side maintained that namaz should continue to be offered at the site and expressed disagreement with the decision.

The episode also focused on the broader debate surrounding historical religious sites in India and how court verdicts in such cases continue to shape political and social discourse.

