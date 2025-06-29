Bhopal 90-Degree Bridge Controversy: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Construction Agency Blacklisted

New Delhi: Following serious lapses in the design and construction of the Aishbag Road Over Bridge (ROB), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a thorough investigation. Based on the findings, eight engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) have been suspended, and the construction agency along with the design consultant have been blacklisted.

According to the CM’s statement, two Chief Engineers and five other engineers have been immediately suspended. Additionally, a retired Superintending Engineer will face a departmental inquiry. The investigation revealed a flawed design of the ROB, which has led to the suspension and further action.

"I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against 8 PWD engineers. Seven engineers, including two CEs, have been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired SE. Both the construction agency and the design consultant have been blacklisted for submitting a faulty design of ROB in this project. A committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB. The ROB will be inaugurated only after the improvements are made," the chief minister wrote in a post on X.

— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 28, 2025

The inquiry, supervised by PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), highlighted significant flaws in the bridge’s design and execution. The NHAI report specifically flagged the bridge’s sharp 90-degree turn as a critical safety risk, advising that vehicles should not exceed speeds of 35 to 40 kmph while negotiating the curve to avoid accidents.

The 648-meter-long bridge, which cost approximately Rs 18 crore, was initially slated for completion within 18 months of its launch in May 2022. However, persistent delays and design issues have prevented its inauguration. The controversial L-shaped bend has not only drawn sharp criticism from engineers and safety experts but has also become a subject of widespread social media mockery. Viral images comparing the turn to video game tracks have raised concerns about the feasibility of safe vehicle navigation.

Railway authorities had reportedly objected to the 90-degree turn during the planning stage. However, PWD officials cited space constraints and the proximity of a metro station as reasons for approving the design despite the warnings.

In light of public outcry, the state government has blacklisted both the construction agency and the design consultant responsible for the flawed design. A special committee has been constituted to oversee the necessary corrective measures. The bridge will only be inaugurated after all safety modifications have been completed.

Additional Chief Secretary of the PWD, Neeraj Mandloi, confirmed that formal charges will be filed against the suspended engineers, including two Chief Engineers and five others. A departmental inquiry will also be initiated against a retired Superintending Engineer.

The redesign plan includes widening the curve by three feet to facilitate safer vehicle movement. This modification has received approval from Indian Railways, which agreed to transfer additional land required for the expansion.

(With inputs from IANS)