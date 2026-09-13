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Bhopal-Delhi Air India flight makes an emergency landing at Jaipur airport

Air India flight AI-1886 from Bhopal to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur and made a safe emergency landing after an engine problem was detected, with all passengers and crew members reported safe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Bhopal-Delhi Air India flight makes an emergency landing at Jaipur airport
Image Credit: ANI

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