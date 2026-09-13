/Bhopal-Delhi Air India flight makes an emergency landing at Jaipur airport

Earlier, IndiGo flight 6E97, which was travelling from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday evening after receiving a bomb threat. No suspicious object was found on board the aircraft. The plane landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at around 5:45 pm. More than 107 passengers were on board, including six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated.