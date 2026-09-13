/Bhopal-Delhi Air India flight makes an emergency landing at Jaipur airport

Air India flight AI-1886, travelling from Bhopal to Delhi, made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport. After the aircraft was diverted to Jaipur, it landed safely. All passengers and crew members are completely safe.
The flight was scheduled to depart from Bhopal at 8:25 am but took off at 8:47 am. It was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 9:55 am. However, while en route, the flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi.
The aircraft was heading towards Jaipur at around 8:36 am and had reached Jaipur Airport by approximately 9:40 am. All passengers and crew members on board are reported to be safe.
However, the official reason for the diversion has not yet been disclosed, and it is not clear what technical issue the aircraft encountered or why it had to be diverted to Jaipur. The emergency landing averted a major accident.
For now, the ground staff and the airline's technical team are inspecting the aircraft as part of the investigation. After a problem was detected in the engine, the pilot contacted air traffic control, following which the aircraft was diverted towards Jaipur.
Emergency landing had taken place in Ahmedabad a few days ago
Earlier, IndiGo flight 6E97, which was travelling from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday evening after receiving a bomb threat. No suspicious object was found on board the aircraft. The plane landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at around 5:45 pm. More than 107 passengers were on board, including six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated.
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