Bhopal horror: Class 10 student stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds at snooker club

Bhopal: A class 10 student was stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. As per the NDTV reports, the student was stabbed inside snooker club. The strange twist reportedly appears as accused himself circulated the CCCTV footage of the killing on Social media.

CCTV footage captures two minors walking into the club in what police describe as a deliberate, almost cinematic entry.

Within seconds, they confront the victim, pin him down and launch a frenzied attack with a knife and a dagger. In barely 30 seconds, the 16 year old was stabbed 27 times before the assailants fled as quickly as they had arrived.

The teenager sustained over 10 deep wounds on one wrist, while two fingers on his other hand were chopped off.

He also suffered severe injuries to his shoulder and back. Despite the savage assault, he managed to free himself and escape from the spot. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains under treatment.

According to police, the injured boy, who lives in the Gautam Nagar police station area, frequently visited the snooker club. The accused both 16 year old, Class 10 students study at the same coaching institute as the victim.

Investigators say the attack was driven by revenge. A few days earlier, a dispute had reportedly erupted over dominance during a game of pool, during which the victim is alleged to have slapped both boys.

As per the reports, the attack took place on the February 15 night at a snooker club in Ganesh Chowk.

The incident has sparked sharp criticism over the police response. An FIR was lodged under sections related to assault, and the two minors were detained. However, they were later issued notices and allowed to go.

Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadoria said the case was initially registered under assault provisions, adding that stricter charges would be invoked once the medical examination report details the severity of the injuries.

Public outrage has grown further amid claims that the accused themselves circulated the CCTV footage.

Parents and local residents are questioning how a disagreement between teenagers spiralled into a near-fatal attack, and how minors accused of attempting to murder a fellow student appeared so fearless in the aftermath.