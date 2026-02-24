Bhopal shock: Two sisters arrested in alleged forced conversion sex racket

Bhopal: In a case that has sent shockwaves throughout the capital, two sisters reportedly from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on rape charges, forced religious conversions and allegedly running a prostitution network under the guise of providing jobs to vulnerable young women.

The two prime accused, Amreen and Afreen were arrested by police along with their accomplice Chandan Yadav after two women aged 21 and 32 approached the women approached the Bagh Sewania police station on Sunday night, filing separate complaints that investigators say bore striking similarities. Meanwhile, three other accused in the case — Bilal, Chanu and Yasir — are still on the run.

Police sources said the sisters had until recently been living in a small dwelling in Abbas Nagar before moving into an upscale villa at Sagar Royal Villas in Bhopal. Investigators suspect the shift to the luxury property was funded through money earned from allegedly exploiting young women.

Officials further stated that the sisters are accused of targeting girls from financially vulnerable backgrounds, luring them with promises of domestic work paying Rs 10,000 a month, along with free lodging, meals and what was projected as a “high-profile lifestyle.”

Among the gravest accusations in the case are allegations of forced religious conversion.

As per the FIR, one of the victims told police that Chandan Yadav claimed he had converted to Islam and urged her to do the same, allegedly assuring her that he would arrange her marriage into a “good family.” The woman stated that she converted under pressure and was subsequently made to wear a burqa and offer prayers. Police said the matter is being examined under relevant sections related to forced conversion and rape.

During Monday’s arrests, investigators seized the mobile phones of Amreen, Afreen and Chandan. Officials said several suspicious WhatsApp groups were found on Amreen’s device, allegedly containing photographs of multiple young women. Police suspect the possibility of a broader network operating across states, as the complainants have claimed they were taken to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to unknown individuals on various pretexts.

The women further alleged that whenever they expressed a desire to quit, they were threatened. They also claimed they were photographed in compromising situations and blackmailed into silence.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that a case has been registered at Bagh Sewania police station. “The female complainant has lodged a rape complaint. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The victim had worked as a maid at the accused woman’s house. The accused are being questioned,” he said.

Police are now scrutinising the financial dealings of the accused, along with their travel history and digital communications, to determine whether the operation was confined to Bhopal or part of a larger interstate racket.