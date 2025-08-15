Bhopal Student’s Harvard Admission Reaction Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Online

Purva Parwani, a young woman from Bhopal, has gone viral after sharing the moment she informed her family of her acceptance into Harvard University. In a video posted on Instagram, Parwani is seen telling her parents about her admission, prompting cheers, hugs, and tears of joy. The clip was captioned: “WE made it. I couldn’t have done it w/o my people.”

The video quickly gained widespread attention online, with users praising the emotional reactions of her family. Parwani’s parents were seen clapping, laughing, and embracing their daughter in celebration of her achievement, highlighting the personal significance of the moment.

In another video shared by Parwani, she is seen walking through Harvard’s campus. “This video isn’t a campus tour or a big announcement,” she wrote. “It’s just me… walking through Harvard, living a dream, reflecting, smiling, tearing up a little, and remembering every version of myself that dreamt of this moment.” She also encouraged viewers who are pursuing their own goals, writing: “If you’re watching this and holding on to a dream, I hope this video makes you hold it a little tighter.”

The Instagram posts received significant engagement, with viewers expressing admiration for Parwani’s achievement and the family’s reactions. One user, Saachi, commented: “This made me tear up, these reactions are so precious, also a big hearty congratulations girl.” Another user added: “We don’t know you, but we delight in your joy and how happy it has made you getting admitted into Harvard. Please enjoy your success and congratulations.” Khushi Singh wrote: “So heartwarming.”

The videos have resonated with viewers for highlighting the milestone of gaining admission to a prestigious university and the emotional moment shared between a student and her family. The posts also attracted comments from users who related the scenes to their own experiences celebrating personal or family achievements.