Bhopal University canteen staff eats 'lizard' found in food to prove it is capsicum | Video
A canteen worker at a Bhopal university ate an unidentified object from a student's plate to prove it was capsicum and not a lizard, and filmed himself doing it. The university has since launched an investigation, but the footage had already made it to the internet.
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A canteen worker at a prominent Bhopal university has taken an unusual approach to damage control, eating the evidence. According to reports, students at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya alleged on 18 March that a dead lizard had turned up in a vegetable dish served at the campus canteen. When they raised the alarm, a staff member reportedly picked up the object, put it in his mouth, and declared it was simply a piece of capsicum.
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#Watch: Student found a lizard in mess food at UIT RGPV Bhopal. Staff denied it and claimed it was capsicum; one staff member reportedly ate it. #IndiaNews #Bhopal #College #JaagIndia pic.twitter.com/2jL8qv8msX — Jaag India (@thejaagindia) March 22, 2026
According to India Today reports, the moment was caught on camera. The video has since spread widely across social media.
Students said they had been eating at the canteen when they spotted what appeared to be a lizard in their food. They immediately brought it to the attention of the staff, only to watch a worker consume the item in question as proof of its innocence.
The canteen operator has backed the staff member's version, maintaining that no lizard was involved and that the object was entirely edible.
University authorities, however, have not left it at that. A committee has been set up to investigate the incident. RGPV Director Sudhir Bhadoria said student health would not be compromised, and assured that strict action would follow if negligence was established.
The probe is ongoing.
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