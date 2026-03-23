Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3029715https://zeenews.india.com/india/bhopal-university-canteen-staff-eat-lizard-found-in-food-to-prove-its-capsicum-video-3029715.html
NewsIndiaBhopal University canteen staff eats 'lizard' found in food to prove it is capsicum | Video
LIZARD IN FOOD

Bhopal University canteen staff eats 'lizard' found in food to prove it is capsicum | Video

A canteen worker at a Bhopal university ate an unidentified object from a student's plate to prove it was capsicum and not a lizard, and filmed himself doing it. The university has since launched an investigation, but the footage had already made it to the internet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhopal University canteen staff eats 'lizard' found in food to prove it is capsicum | VideoPhoto Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

A canteen worker at a prominent Bhopal university has taken an unusual approach to damage control, eating the evidence. According to reports, students at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya alleged on 18 March that a dead lizard had turned up in a vegetable dish served at the campus canteen. When they raised the alarm, a staff member reportedly picked up the object, put it in his mouth, and declared it was simply a piece of capsicum.

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to India Today reports, the moment was caught on camera. The video has since spread widely across social media.

Students said they had been eating at the canteen when they spotted what appeared to be a lizard in their food. They immediately brought it to the attention of the staff, only to watch a worker consume the item in question as proof of its innocence.

The canteen operator has backed the staff member's version, maintaining that no lizard was involved and that the object was entirely edible.

University authorities, however, have not left it at that. A committee has been set up to investigate the incident. RGPV Director Sudhir Bhadoria said student health would not be compromised, and assured that strict action would follow if negligence was established.

The probe is ongoing.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

KKR
KKR sign Akash Deep's replacement for IPL 2026, pick THIS left-arm pacer
The 50
The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh
Iran-US war
4 weeks in, US still can't answer one question: What does it want from Iran?
CSK
CSK induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into first-ever Hall of Fame -See Pics
CSK
CSK unites past icons with present squad at 'Roar 2026' event - See Pics
2026 West Bengal Elections
'After Bengal victory, Delhi is next stop': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Strait of Hormuz
'Illusion of erasing Iran...': Iranian President retorts to Trump's ultimatum
Assam Assembly polls 2026
BJP poised for Barak Valley sweep, CM Sarma confident ahead of Assam Polls
Tamil Nadu elections
Sasikala-Ramadoss alliance adds twist to Tamil Nadu elections, may dent NDA
IPL
6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Shanaka, Muzarabani &...