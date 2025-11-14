Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Bhorey Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Of JDU Wins By 16,163 Votes

Bhorey Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar of Janata Dal (United) secured victory over CPIML's Dhananjay by 16,163 votes. The Bhorey seat is pivotal in Bihar’s electoral politics, with a history of closely contested races that highlight its significance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhorey Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Of JDU Wins By 16,163 Votes Bhorey Election Results 2025 (Image Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Bhorey Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar of Janata Dal (United) secured victory over CPIML's Dhananjay by 16,163 votes. In Bihar’s election dynamics, the Bhorey seat stands out due to its importance in shaping the state’s political landscape. 

With a history of tight races, this constituency is known for its strategic value, often serving as a focal point for political parties aiming to secure a decisive win. A victory here can provide both a morale boost and a significant political advantage.

From the Bhorey assembly seat, JDU fielded Sunil Kumar against CPIML's Dhananjay.

Now, JDU's Sunil Kumar won 1,01,469 votes and CPIML's Dhananjay won 85,306. 

Given its strategic location and diverse voter base, securing Bhorey is crucial for parties aiming to establish dominance in Bihar’s complex electoral framework.

The contest for Bhorey is more than just a local matter; it holds statewide implications. The outcomes here can influence the alliances and power-sharing arrangements that define the post-election landscape, making it a seat that everyone watches closely.

Also Check- RJD Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner Percentage

