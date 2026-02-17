Himanta Biswa Sarma invites Bhupen Borah to join BJP on THIS date: Inside the Assam Congress collapse

The political scene in Assam, which is preparing for elections, is shaking as former state Congress president Bhupen Borah stands firm on his resignation. This comes despite intense efforts by the Congress leadership to convince him to stay. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed today that he will meet Borah at his home this evening, Tuesday, February 17, to talk about his future in politics.

Although Borah has not officially joined the BJP yet, Sarma has invited him to do so on February 22. He has promised Borah a secure seat in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The 'last hindu leader' argument

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma said Borah’s resignation reflects the collapse of the Congress’s grassroots identity.

The 'ordinary family' narrative: Sarma claimed that Borah was the "last Hindu leader" in the Assam Congress who came from a regular family without political ties.

Symbolic message: "His resignation shows that no one from an ordinary family can thrive in the Congress. I come from a middle-class family, and the BJP made me a chief minister," Sarma said, contrasting the BJP’s focus on merit with what he called Congress’s elitist politics.

Congress's failed 'Operation Rescue'

Borah submitted his resignation to Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday morning, causing immediate anxiety within the Congress.

The high-stakes meeting: Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi by phone and state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, spent hours at Borah’s home trying to convince him to take back his resignation.

Internal friction: Reports indicate Borah is unhappy due to the "Behali episode" and a lack of coordination since Gaurav Gogoi was promoted within the state unit.

The stance: While Congress leaders claim Borah had "reconsidered," he clarified that he only needed time to talk with his family. CM Sarma insists that Borah has decided not to return to the Congress.

Strategic maneuvers: The Feb 22 timeline

Sarma revealed that after initial discussions, they set February 22 as a potential date for Borah’s party switch.

Safe seat promise: To make the offer more appealing, the BJP has reportedly prepared two constituencies for Borah, ensuring his return to the Assembly is secure.

The Opposition response: Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and other members of the United Opposition Forum have urged Borah to remain, accusing the Chief Minister of playing "mind games" to weaken the opposition alliance before the 2026 elections.

What this means for Assam 2026

If Borah joins the BJP on February 22, it will mark the second major shift from the Assam Congress to the BJP in a decade, following Himanta Biswa Sarma's own departure in 2015. Analysts warn that this could spark a chain reaction, with Sarma suggesting that 4-5 more Congress MLAs may leave within the next two weeks.

