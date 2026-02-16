Bhupen Borah's U-turn: Ex-Assam Congress chief withdraws resignation, hours after quitting the party

Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation after discussions with the party’s leadership, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh said on Monday, adding that the matter has been resolved amicably through dialogue.

Singh said Borah, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress for nearly three decades, had earlier submitted his resignation to the party’s national president. However, the resignation was not accepted, news agency ANI reported.

“Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation,” Singh said.

He further said that the issue was resolved internally after consultations between Borah and the senior leadership.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah confirmed that he had submitted his resignation to the party’s high command, declining to disclose the reasons at this time. He stated that he would share further details when he considers it appropriate.

“I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command. Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail,” Borah said.

Without going into detail about his reasons, Borah indicated that the situation arose from internal matters starting with the Behali episode.

“You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali,” he said.

He also indicated dissatisfaction regarding internal decision-making processes within the party, particularly in connection with participation in the Majuli yatra.

“I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party,” Borah said.