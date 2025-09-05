Bhutan PM, Spouse Arrive In Ayodhya To Visit Ram Lalla Temple, Hanumangarhi Temple

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma to offer prayers at Shri Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi temple and other prominent temples in the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 01:30 PM IST | Source: Bureau