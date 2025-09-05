Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955870https://zeenews.india.com/india/bhutan-pm-spouse-arrive-in-ayodhya-to-visit-ram-lalla-temple-hanumangarhi-temple-2955870.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-BHUTAN TIES

Bhutan PM, Spouse Arrive In Ayodhya To Visit Ram Lalla Temple, Hanumangarhi Temple

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma to offer prayers at Shri Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi temple and other prominent temples in the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhutan PM, Spouse Arrive In Ayodhya To Visit Ram Lalla Temple, Hanumangarhi TempleBhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrive in Ayodhya. (Photo Credit: ANI/Information Department, Ayodhya)

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma to offer prayers at Shri Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi temple and other prominent temples in the city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK