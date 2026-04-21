Bhutan: The Himalayan kingdom prioritising Gross National Happiness over GDP

In a world that is obsessed with economic growth metrics, Bhutan stands apart. The small Himalayan country of nearly 29 million people popularly declared in the 1970s that Gross National Happiness is more important than Gross Domestic Product.

The phrase coined by the Bhutan's fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, rejected conventional development model that equates the progress with GDP. Instead, Bhutan built its governance around Gross National Happiness (GNH), a holistic philosophy that measure collective well-being. This approach was enshrined in the Kingdom's 2008 Constitution as the explicit goal of government policy.

GNH rests on four pillars: sustainable and equitable socio-economic development, environmental conservation, preservation and promotion of culture, and good governance.

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In turn, these pillars expand into nine domains, including psychological wellbeing, health, time use, education, cultural diversity and resilience, good governance, community vitality, ecological diversity and resilience, and living standards, which tracked via 33 indicators.

The GNH Index, itself developed by the Centre for Bhutan & GNH Studies using the Alkire-Foster method, assesses sufficiency across these indicators. A considered "happy" if they achieve sufficiency in at least two-thirds of the weighted indicators. The overall index ranges from 0 to 1.

There has been steady progress, according to data. The 2022 GNH Index reached 0.781, up from 0.743 in 2010. During that period, the share of “happy” Bhutanese (deeply or extensively happy) rose from 40.9% to 48.1%, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is 7.2% increase.

Urban areas scored higher (0.796) than rural ones (0.771), yet rural gains were faster. Gender gaps narrowed, with female happiness increasing notably. Actual coverage exceeds 71%, making the country the world’s only carbon-negative nation.

Its forests sequester roughly 9 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, far more than the 1.5–2 million tonnes emitted by its economy. Clean hydropower exports further offset global emissions.

GNH is not anti-growth; it screens policies to ensure they enhance well-being without sacrificing culture or nature. According to the data from the World Bank and Bhutan's National Statistics Bureau, income poverty fell from 23.2% in 2007 to 8.2% in 2017, while free education, healthcare, and electricity reached most citizens. Challenges remain, youth unemployment, rural-urban disparities, but the framework guides five-year plans and resource allocation.

Bhutan’s experiment proves an alternative is possible. As climate crises and mental-health concerns mount globally, GNH offers a model that balances material needs with spiritual, cultural, and ecological health. In choosing happiness over pure GDP, Bhutan reminds the world that true progress is measured by how people live, not just what they produce.