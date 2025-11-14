Bibhutipur Election Results 2025: BJP’s Ajay Kumar Wins With 79,246 Votes

Bibhutipur Election Result 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajay Kumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Bibhutipur Assembly constituency, defeating JD(U) candidate Rambalak Singh. Ajay Kumar secured 73,580 votes, while Rambalak Singh received 33,211 votes.

Polling in Bibhutipur happened in November 2025, and once again, a closely contested battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was seen in this constituency .

The constituency remains a politically significant constituency, reflecting strong competition between regional and left-leaning parties in Bihar.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election Ajay Kumar of CP(IM) won from Bibhutipur constituency with 79,246 votes.