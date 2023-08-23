Biden To Attend G20 Summit In India In Sept, Ukraine War On Table: White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September in New Delhi during which he will discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues like climate change, including the Ukraine war with member nations, White House confirmed on Tuesday. In a statement, the White House said Biden and G20 partners will also discuss clean energy transition and combating climate change increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

India is set to host G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in June, where Biden had said he was looking forward to the G20 summit in September in New Delhi. While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, the White House announced on Tuesday.'

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to New Delhi, India, from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” the White House statement read. “



President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges,” it added.



India assumed the G20 presidency for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting several meetings across the country.