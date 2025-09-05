'Bidis And Bihar' Comment Lands Congress In Controversy Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Congress landed in controversy on Friday after its Kerala unit shared a tweet linking Bihar with bidis while highlighting the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) revisions. Though the post was later removed, it has ignited a heated political debate in Bihar.

The tweet in question stated: “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore.” It was posted alongside a GST chart showing the revised tax structure.

As per the changes, taxes on cigars and cigarettes went up from 28 percent to 40 percent, while tobacco also saw a hike from 28 percent to 40 percent. On the other hand, the tax rate on bidis was cut from 28 percent to 18 percent, taking them out of the “sin goods” .

The remark immediately drew strong criticism from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed it an “insult to the entire state”. “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar. This is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country,”Choudhary said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Congress, accusing the party of crossing all limits. "Congress crosses the line again. After abusing PM Narendra Modi ji mother now compares Bihar with Bidi! Does Tejaswi Yadav endorse this?" he asked, demanding clarity from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Poonawalla alleged that the remark reflected an underlying “hatred for Bihar” among opposition parties.

The JD(U) also showed their anger, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, " Another extremely shameful act by the Congress”. “B is not just for beedi, it is also for buddhi (intelligence), which Congress lacks.

B is also for budget, which bothers them whenever Bihar receives special support. By mocking Bihar, Congress has insulted both the people and the state’s glorious history and democratic legacy,” Jha wrote.

However, Congress hasn’t released any official response regarding the statement.