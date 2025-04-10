'Big Achievement For Nation': Former NIA Director On Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana

Former NIA Director General Yogesh Chander Modi on Wednesday termed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a big achievement for the nation.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where innocent people were killed, and is expected to stand trial in India.

Chander Modi told ANI, "This is a big achievement for the nation, MEA and NIA...In the matter of Tahawwur Rana, there was the political will of India as well as America, due to which the process was able to move forward...NIA provide foolproof evidence in the courts in America and our team visited America many times...Foolproof security systems are available in India...The Central government, Delhi Police and NIA will ensure that proper interrogation of Tahawwur Rana is carried out and collect evidence so that the case can be brought to its logical conclusion..."

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the deadly November 2008 attacks in which over 160 people were killed.

The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case. However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

"Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter," sources said.

Sources added that the Mumbai Police has not received any formal communication so far regarding Rana's transfer to the city for questioning or judicial proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.