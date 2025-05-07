Big Action Against Pakistan Loading? PM Modi, NSA Doval’s Key Meet Ahead Of Mock Drill Sparks Speculation

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan at the LoC following the Pahalgam terror attack, the latest meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was one of the day's biggest developments.

PM Modi and Doval held a one-on-one discussion lasting approximately 40 minutes. The meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence raised questions about whether this meeting could mark the final nod toward a potential military response.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News elaborated and analysed the importance of the meeting and what its possible outcome is.

Watch Full Episode Here

What makes this meeting significant is its timing. It comes just before nationwide mock drills involving air raid sirens and shortly after an earlier meeting involving the Defence Secretary, PM Modi, and NSA Doval.

The discussions, sources suggest, are part of ongoing deliberations in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. With nearly two weeks having passed since the attack, public pressure and political momentum for retaliatory action against Pakistan have been mounting.

Pakistan, already rattled by the Indian Air Force’s ongoing military drills, is reportedly unsettled by the series of high-level meetings in New Delhi. Today’s Modi-Doval meeting is being viewed as a potential strategic checkpoint, possibly finalising preparations for a retaliatory operation.

In this closed-door session, PM Modi is said to have reaffirmed the military's mandate to act freely against terror threats. NSA Doval will continue to oversee the strategic coordination and intelligence flow necessary for the success of any military operation.

All major intelligence agencies are believed to be sharing critical inputs with the NSA, which is in turn refining operational readiness with the armed forces.

Over the past 24 hours, PM Modi and NSA Doval have met twice. On Monday, Doval and Home Secretary Govind Mohan joined the Prime Minister for a separate review of national security preparedness. That same day, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also met with PM Modi for a meeting lasting over 30 minutes.

These back-to-back meetings indicate a flurry of high-level coordination ahead of an expected Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) session scheduled for tomorrow.

As per protocol, any decision to initiate or halt military action is taken by the CCS. While the President serves as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is the Prime Minister who historically announces decisions related to war—just as in 1999, 1971, 1965, and 1962.

With national sentiment intensifying and high-level consultations gaining pace, signs suggest that India may be inching closer to a decisive move.