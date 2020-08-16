Big blow to JDU ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Shyam Rajak expelled; likely to join RJD

Patna: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, cabinet minister Shyam Rajak has been expelled from JDU. Confirming the news, JDU President Vasistha Narayan Singh said the decision was taken by the party due to Rajak's anti-party activity.

This ends days of speculation that the minister might join the ranks at RJD. Shyam Rajak is a sitting MLA from the reserved Phulwari assembly constituency in Patna district, and holds the portfolio of Industry Minister in Nitish Kumar's government.

According to sources, Rajak was feeling marginalised and he was not getting along with the party's high command.

Sources said, Rajak is prepared to leave the JDU and is likely to resign from the post of cabinet minister and as MLA in the Bihar Assembly at 10:00 am on Monday. He will reported join RJD at 11:30 am.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders had been putting out posts on social media urging Shyam Rajak to join RJD.

Also, it is believed that Rajak has already decided everything and had met Lalu Prasad Yadav in the process, the whole was managed by state president Jagadanand Singh.

Sources have also claimed that Tejashwi and Shyam Rajak have had a meeting and are in mutual agreement. There is just a formal ritual of change of party which will happen on Monday.