BIG Boost For Indian Navy: Nearly $1 Billion Deal For American MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters Inked

India-US Defence Deal: The Governments of India and the United States have taken an important step forward in defence cooperation, as India’s Ministry of Defence signed a major sustainment package for its fleet of 24 MH-60R “Seahawk” naval helicopters, built by Lockheed Martin. The contract, worth roughly Rs 7,995 crore (about $946 million), is intended to ensure long-term operational readiness of the helicopters, deepen interoperability between the two navies, and bolster maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

What the Deal Covers

Under the agreement — formalised through Letters of Offer & Acceptance under the US Foreign Military Sales framework — India will receive comprehensive sustainment support for its MH-60R fleet over the next five years. This includes supply of spare parts, maintenance equipment, technical support, training for Indian personnel, and establishment of intermediate-level repair and maintenance facilities within India.

"Great news in our defense relationship with India. India’s Ministry of Defense signed a sustainment package for its 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, developed by Lockheed Martin. This $946 million dollar package will enhance the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners, and makes both our nations safer and more prosperous," said US State Department on X.

According to experts, building such infrastructure domestically aligns with the national priority of self-reliance. It also opens opportunities for local firms and MSMEs to contribute — potentially reducing long-term dependency on foreign maintenance support.

MH-60R — Key Asset For Navy

The MH-60R Seahawk is a state-of-the-art, all-weather, multi-role maritime helicopter designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface missions (ASuW), search-and-rescue (SAR), surveillance, and ship-borne operations. India procured 24 of these machines under a 2020 Foreign Military Sales agreement; as of now, a portion of them — around 15 — have already been inducted into service.

Given its advanced sensors, weapon-systems compatibility, and versatility, the MH-60R fleet is central to the Indian Navy’s plan to modernise maritime capabilities and expand its reach across India’s vast coastline and island territories.

Sustainment Package

With this sustainment support in place, the Indian Navy expects to significantly improve aircraft availability, maintenance turnaround, and long-term readiness. The deal ensures that helicopters can be serviced and launched both from land bases and warships, enabling versatile deployment depending on mission needs — whether it’s ASW patrols, surveillance, humanitarian missions or carrier-based operations.

Moreover, the arrangement ensures that India builds indigenous maintenance infrastructure, which strengthens self-sufficiency and helps integrate the helicopters more deeply into Indian defence operations — reducing long-term reliance on foreign repair and upkeep.

Strategic Significance

This agreement comes at a moment when the geopolitical importance of the Indian Ocean region is rising sharply. The deal not only underscores the growing defence partnership between India and the US, but also signals their shared interest in regional stability, maritime security, and interoperability. With these helicopters operational and well-supported, India enhances its capability to counter undersea threats, protect sea-lanes, and contribute to collective security with partners.

What Happens Next

With the LOAs signed, focus will shift to setting up the in-country maintenance, overhaul and inspection infrastructure, conducting training of Indian technical staff, and integrating support logistics for the full MH-60R fleet. Once fully operational, this support package will help ensure that the Seahawk helicopters remain mission-ready, flexible, and capable of operating from both land bases and naval platforms across India’s coastline and islands.