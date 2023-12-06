BIG Breaking: 10 BJP MPs, Who Won As MLAs In Rajasthan And MP, Quit Parliament - All Details

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, all 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who emerged victorious in the recent State Assembly elections have tendered their resignations. The decision was reached after a crucial meeting with BJP Chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prominent BJP MPs stepping down from their parliamentary roles include:

Representing Madhya Pradesh

Narendra Singh Tomar

Prahlad Singh Patel

Rakesh Singh

Uday Pratap

Riti Pathak

Representing Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao

Gomati Sai

Representing Rajasthan

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Diya Kumari

Kirodi Lal Meena

The BJP MPs, now victorious in state politics, have opted to vacate their parliamentary seats, symbolizing a commitment to their newly acquired responsibilities at the state level.

The move has stirred political discussions, with speculation arising about the BJP's plans for parliamentary representation and the ensuing by-elections that will be necessitated by these resignations. The party's decision to have its successful state-level leaders relinquish their national roles hints at a reconfiguration of political strategy and leadership distribution within the BJP.