ED: Big Charge Against Mamata Banerjee After Raids On I-PAC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been accused of leaving the residence of election strategist Prateek Jain, the head of Indian Political Action Committee, with a laptop, a mobile phone and several documents during a raid carried out by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency has approached the High Court over the matter, which is expected to take it up for hearing on Thursday.

Banerjee has alleged that the raid was politically motivated and orchestrated by the BJP. However, the ED has firmly rejected the charge, insisting that the action was not aimed at any political entity, reportedly.

As per NDTV reports, in its statement, the agency claimed that the Chief Minister had interfered with the investigation. 'Mamata Banerjee has obstructed the probe. She is protecting individuals allegedly involved in coal smuggling and money laundering,' the ED said.

The agency further clarified that the searches were conducted purely on the basis of evidence and in line with legal procedures. 'The search is not directed at any political establishment. No party office has been raided, and the action is not linked to elections. It is part of a routine crackdown on money laundering, carried out strictly within the framework of the law,' the ED added.