BIG CONTROVERSY! Chicken and Hukka Party in middle of ganges, video goes viral

River Ganges is the centre of faith for millions of people across the world. However, some anti-social elements do not desist from hurting the religious sentiments of the people with their antics. A controversy has erupted over a video of a chicken party in the middle of the Ganges. A complaint has been lodged in Prayagraj's Daraganj police station in the matter. The Saint community of Ayodhya has expressed its displeasure with the video.

The Saint community has demanded strict action on the culprits. They have threatened to launch protests if appropriate action is not taken in the matter.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said that the incident is very sad as Mother Ganges is 'Moksha Dayini'. The mere sight and touch of Mother Ganges gets rid of pain, sorrow and sins. Mahant Raju Das expressed his displeasure over the incident. "Mischievious elements have done a chicken party in Ganga. This is condemnable and unfortunate. Strict action should be taken against such people," he said.

Tapasvi Cantonment Peethadheeshwar Jagatguru Paramhansacharya said that there is resentment in the whole country. Sadhu, Sant, Dharmacharyas and Sanatan followers are very sad over the incidents. Paramhans Das further demanded strict action against the accused. Paramhans Das warned that if there is a delay in the action, then the sages and saints will launch a mass movement.

"The Ganges is not a normal river but is declared a national river. Chicken party in the Ganges is an insult to the people who believe in Sanatan Dharma," he said.