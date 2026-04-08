Big defence boost for Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility

The Chitrakoot node of the Defence Industrial Corridor gained pace on Wednesday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allocating 75 hectares of land to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit.

BEL, a public sector aerospace and defence electronics company based in Bengaluru, will set up a defence manufacturing unit with an investment of about Rs 562.5 crore and is expected to generate over 300 jobs in the short term.

The initiative is seen as an important institutional step towards systematic and phased development of the Chitrakoot defence node, which will strengthen defence manufacturing infrastructure in the state and give fresh momentum to the expansion of the industrial base in the Bundelkhand region.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the development, said, "This initiative will play an important role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a strong and reliable identity in the field of defence manufacturing, while also accelerating the overall economic and industrial development of the Bundelkhand region."

He further added, "Under this project, Bharat Electronics Limited will establish an advanced manufacturing unit for the production of state-of-the-art radar and air defence systems with an investment of approximately Rs 562.5 crore. This initiative will not only strengthen high technology-based production in the defence sector but will also provide a new direction to the expansion of industrial efficiency and technical capabilities in the state."

The Chitrakoot node is emerging as a key centre for defence production because of its geographical suitability and excellent logistics connectivity. It is widely expected to emerge as a key driver of investment, employment generation and high technology-based industrial development.

The Chief Minister, further highlighting the cultural and spiritual heritage of the city, said that Chitrakoot is now moving towards establishing a new and strong identity in the field of defence manufacturing as well.

"The proposed advanced industrial unit here will not only give new momentum to regional development but will also concretely realise the vision of balanced, inclusive and multidimensional development of the state, creating a strong synergy between traditional heritage and modern industrial progress," he stated.