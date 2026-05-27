BIG MOVE: Government boosts ED workforce by over 60% to crack down on money laundering, hawala networks

In a move to combat the rising tide of money laundering, hawala networks, financial fraud, and transnational economic offences in the country, the Central Government has decided to significantly augment the strength of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Revenue Department of the Ministry of Finance has approved a comprehensive cadre restructuring of the ED, substantially almost increasing its manpower by 60%. This decision aims to bolster the ED's investigative capabilities, legal prosecution framework, and pan-India operational footprint.

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According to the government order, the sanctioned strength for several key positions related to investigation and enforcement has been drastically scaled up. The most substantial increase has been made at the field level, among officers who directly probe money laundering and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases. As per the order, the number of Assistant Director of Enforcement posts has been nearly doubled, rising from 255 to 531 (an increase of 276 posts). Similarly, Enforcement Officer posts have been scaled up from 355 to 606, and Assistant Enforcement Officer positions have jumped from 425 to 803.

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The expansion echoes right up to the senior leadership tiers. The number of Joint Director of Enforcement posts has risen from 28 to 49, Deputy Directors from 148 to 267, and Additional Directors from 10 to 24. This aggressive scaling indicates that the government intends to stringently fortify the ED's command-and-control and supervisory mechanisms.

Strengthening the Legal Backbone

The overhaul is not restricted to the investigative wing alone; the agency's legal architecture is getting an equally robust upgrade:

* Legal Cadre Expansion: The sanctioned strength for positions such as Additional Director (Prosecution), Deputy Legal Advisor, and Assistant Legal Advisor has been increased. This move is explicitly aimed at ensuring aggressive representation and higher conviction rates during trial proceedings in courts.

* A Brand New Adjudication Setup: For the first time, several new positions have been introduced within the Adjudication Wing. This includes newly minted posts for Special Directors, Additional Directors, and Joint Directors, which is expected to fast-track the legal processing of asset seizures, attachments, and PMLA-related clearances.

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The Operational Trigger

Experts point out that the volume of cases landing on the ED's desk has skyrocketed over the last few years. The proliferation of complex money laundering syndicates, cyber-fraud-linked financial networks, shell companies, and cross-border economic crimes had severely strained the agency's existing resources. In this context, this massive cadre expansion is being viewed as a defining structural step to scale up the ED's punch-rate and deepen its jurisdiction across the country.

As per the Ministry of Finance's directive, the entire financial expenditure incurred due to this restructuring will be seamlessly absorbed within the ED's existing budgetary allocations.