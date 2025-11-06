Big Plans Unveiled: Himachal CM Sukhu Pushes Green Energy And Disaster Relief In Bold New Agenda

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat to review power and solar energy projects and later interacted with the media, outlining the government's roadmap for renewable energy, disaster relief, and upcoming legislative activities.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "We have held discussions to strengthen solar power projects and move in the direction of making Himachal self-reliant by 2022. All stakeholders related to solar energy were reviewed during the meeting."

In a sharp response to former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's remarks, Sukhu said, "Jai Ram Thakur should know that externally aided projects are financed through the Finance Commission for a period of five years. Such projects receive approvals worth ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 crore within that duration. The state government is working to modernise infrastructure, just as medical equipment like MRI machines that are 19 years old need replacement to complete important projects."

"If Jai Ram Thakur truly understood the state's financial system, Himachal would not be facing such a severe economic crunch today. The tax share and external-aided projects are determined strictly according to the Finance Commission rules." He said further.

Referring to claims about the ₹1,400 crore health project, Sukhu remarked, "Jai Ram Ji is saying that they got a ₹1,400 crore health project approved. Ask them where the sanction is. We have initiated a ₹2,000 crore World Bank-funded disaster project, which is under process for approval and will be implemented soon. The World Bank head office will take a few months to finalise it."

"Prime Minister Modi has given ₹1,500 crore in assistance. We welcome that. We are ready to work together and thank them for the help, but after that, they should speak with facts," he added.

Commenting on the allegations against BJP MLA Hans Raj, the Chief Minister said, "The allegations against Hans Raj Ji were initially raised by her, and later withdrawn. A woman has now approached the government with her grievance. Our government will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter," he said.

On disaster relief compensation, Sukhu announced, "For damaged houses, people are eligible for ₹7 lakh. Right now, we will provide ₹4 lakh as part payment."

The Chief Minister also discussed plans for the upcoming Assembly session, saying, "I have spoken to Speaker Kuldeep Pathania Ji. Since this is the tourist season, the Winter Session will be held at Dharamshala towards the end of November. It will be one of the longest winter sessions, lasting eight days," he added.

He further added, "During this eight-day session, I expect the Bharatiya Janata Party to raise all issues they talk about publicly. They should bring facts related to disaster relief and public welfare, not just political rhetoric."

Sukhu also revealed that the Congress organisation expansion will be completed soon. "The expansion of the party organization will be completed within 5 to 10 days. A new state party president will be announced within 10 days. The upcoming program in Mandi will be attended by our own state leaders, not national leaders," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Sukhu added, "When in 2023 they demanded a special Assembly session on disasters, we agreed and conducted it, but they did not cooperate then. The process is still continuing. As soon as the Panchayat wards reopen, elections will be conducted. We have never tried to delay them. Their statements are misleading."

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that his government is focused on rebuilding infrastructure, ensuring disaster resilience, and supporting affected families. "The Congress government is working for people's welfare, not political survival," he asserted.