‘Big problem is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Modi govt against ‘compromised energy security’

Amid the rumours that there will be a shortage of fuel and gas in the country due to the Middle East conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned the Narendra Modi government against a possible energy crisis and urged the Centre to start

“Gas, petrol, oil and fuel are going to be a problem because essentially our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. The government has a little time and it should start preparation immediately, or else crores of people will be at a loss,” said Gandhi.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the challenge is fundamentally about the current world war. “This is a much bigger thing than whether Iran is allowing oil or not. We are going into an unstable time,” said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said that a big problem is coming. "If it gets resolved at the Iran level, even then the Government will have to change its mindset.” He added that the Prime Minister is not able to function as a Prime Minister of India because he is trapped.

Expressing concern over the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid the situation in West Asia, Rahul Gandhi said that he was not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

Further, speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the LPG problem will get bigger in the coming days and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the citizens' interests and energy requirements remain protected.

"It is a much bigger issue than whether Iran will allow fuel or not. This war is fundamentally about the current world order. We're entering an unstable time. During this time, you have to change your mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that now they need to start thinking deeply and ensure that our people do not suffer heavy losses. This is not a political statement. I can see a big problem coming,” said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister still needs to make sure that people of India are protected, and that energy security is managed by the country, not others.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday that domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.