Big railway reforms expected as Union Budget 2026 focuses on safety and passenger relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Railway Budget 2026 as part of the Union Budget on Saturday, with expectations focused on improved safety, passenger-friendly measures and a major expansion of rail capacity. Recent train accidents have kept safety firmly in the spotlight, while passengers are also hoping for long-pending relief measures to be addressed.

Railway officials and industry watchers say the budget is likely to prioritise safety upgrades, modern rolling stock and affordable travel for the common passenger.

Senior citizen concessions under scrutiny

One of the most closely watched announcements is the possible return of ticket concessions for senior citizens, which were withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic and have not been reinstated. Before the withdrawal, men aged 60 and above received a 40 per cent discount, while women aged 58 and above were entitled to a 50 per cent concession across mail, express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

Although the move was described as temporary at the time, the benefit remains suspended even as railway operations have returned to normal. Reports suggest the government may restore concessions selectively, possibly for non-AC classes or for passengers above 70, to balance social welfare with revenue concerns.

Safety spending set to rise

Safety is expected to dominate the Railway Budget, with allocations likely to increase sharply following a series of high-profile derailments. Spending on rail safety could cross ₹1.3 lakh crore, while overall railway capital expenditure is projected to rise by around 10 per cent to nearly ₹2.75 lakh crore, up from ₹2.52 lakh crore in 2025.

Kavach 4.0 expansion likely

The indigenous automatic train protection system, Kavach 4.0, is expected to receive a significant funding boost. Indian Railways recently commissioned over 470 route kilometres of the system across three sections, marking a key milestone in safety upgrades.

The ministry is now aiming to finalise tenders to extend Kavach 4.0 coverage to 18,000 km of track. The system automatically applies brakes if the train pilot fails to act, helping prevent head-on collisions.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains in focus

The budget is also expected to support the full-scale production of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, designed to replace Rajdhani Express services on long-distance routes. These trains are expected to include pantry cars and enhanced safety features, with a prototype reportedly targeted for late 2026.

More non-AC coaches to ease overcrowding

To address overcrowding and keep travel affordable, the Railways has increased the proportion of non-AC coaches to around 70 per cent of total production. In July 2025, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament that a special manufacturing programme was underway to add 17,000 non-AC general and sleeper coaches over the next five years. Budget 2026 is expected to formally back this plan.

Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains

Beyond Vande Bharat, allocations are likely for 50 new Amrit Bharat non-AC push-pull trains aimed at migrant workers and budget travellers. Funding for Namo Bharat rapid rail sets, designed to improve inter-city connectivity, is also expected to increase.

Capacity expansion under ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision

Under the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ rail vision, the long-term goal is to eliminate waiting lists by 2030. The upcoming budget is expected to allocate funds for track doubling, new lines and capacity augmentation, allowing more trains to be run and improving ticket availability across the network.