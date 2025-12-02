In a big relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the trial proceedings pending before a Fast Track Court in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against him.

The apex court has also issued notice to the Karnataka state government seeking its response to Yediyurappa’s plea on the limited issue of deciding afresh whether the BJP leader has the liberty to be heard on merits by the High Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing Yediyurappa’s special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Karnataka High Court’s November 13 order, which had upheld the trial court’s cognisance of the charge sheet under the POCSO Act and directed him to appear for trial.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to ANI, the court said, “The coordinate bench has misconstrued the previous decision dated so and so, while holding that in light of the decision in the previous round, the petition cannot be heard on merits. Hence, we issue notice for the limited purpose as to decide afresh in light of liberty granted to the petitioner, wide order date Feb 7, 2025.”

The top court reportedly noted submissions that certain observations in the Karnataka HC’s ruling did not align with its earlier directions and arose from a misunderstanding of the previous round of litigation.

What Is The Case Against B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa is the main accused in the case, in which a girl (17) alleged that he sexually harassed her at his Bengaluru residence on February 2, 2024, when she and her mother had gone to seek his help regarding an earlier assault.

IANS reported that the charge sheet alleged he took the girl into a room, held her by the wrist, and molested her before she managed to resist and escape.

However, Yediyurappa has consistently denied the allegations. He had stated earlier that he had merely attempted to assist a distressed mother-daughter duo he found near his residence.

(with agencies' inputs)