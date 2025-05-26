Advertisement
BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH

Big Relief For Brij Bhushan Singh: Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report To Cancel POCSO Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court has accepted closure report filed by the Police for cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed under under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a wrestler against Brij Bhushan Singh.

May 26, 2025
Big Relief For Brij Bhushan Singh: Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report To Cancel POCSO Case Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

In a big relief for BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Police for cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed under under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a wrestler against him.

“Special Judge (POCSO) Gomati Manocha accepted the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police,” ANI reported. 

According to the news agency IANS, there will be no further proceedings under the POCSO Act against him. 

On May 17, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gomti Manocha of the Patiala House Court had summoned the wrestler, who had accused Singh of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, and directed the complainant to appear in court on May 26.

In June 2023, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report after the minor victim withdrew her statement.

On August 1, 2023, during court proceedings, the complainant and her father did not oppose the closure report in the case against the former WFI president and expressed satisfaction with the police investigation. 

The case was originally lodged based on a complaint by a then-minor woman wrestler.

Previous special POCSO judge Chhabi Kapoor had deferred the final order several times after the victims retracted their statements.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has consistently rejected the allegations levelled against him by the wrestlers.

(with agencies' inputs)

