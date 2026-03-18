Big relief for flyers! Centre mandates 60% seats on flight must be free of cost for selection

In a major relief for the air travelers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airline operators to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight are allocated free of cost for selection.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order to make air travel in India more transparent and accessible. Travellers may soon benefit from reduced hidden charges, as the government moves to limit extra fees for seat selection and strengthen passenger rights across airlines.

Previously, several airlines levied additional charges for selecting preferred seats after booking or during web check-in. The new directive aims to curb these practices and guarantee “fair access” for all passengers.

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