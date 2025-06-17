Big Relief On Toll Tax: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils Plan For Toll Tax Reform

Nitin Gadkari's Statement on Toll Tax: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while attending Zee Bharat's program 'Bharat Ki Udaan', made a significant statement regarding toll tax. He has announced that he will make a big announcement in the next three days. He has also indicated that this announcement is going to be such that everyone will be happy.

Good news is coming regarding toll tax

When Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was involved in Zee Bharat's program 'Bharat Ki Udaan', was asked a question about the reduction in toll tax, he pointed towards a big decision and said - 'I will make such an announcement within three days at the most, no one will ask a question about toll, and everyone will be happy.'

In such a situation, it is being speculated that Nitin Gadkari is going to take a big decision regarding toll tax, in which the announcement of abolishing the toll gate completely can be made. Earlier in April 2025, Nitin Gadkari had also indicated that abolish the toll gate. At the same time, people are likely to get relief from the jam on the highway and an arbitrary recovery.

Nitin Gadkari also talked about making the automobile industry the number one industry in the world. He said- 'Automobile is the most important industry of our country. When our government came in 2014, the size of this industry was 14 lakh crores. We were at number seven then. According to a report that came four months ago, the size of our industry has become 22 lakh crores, and we have reached number three by defeating Japan. America is at number one in the world, whose an industry size is 79 lakh crores. China is at number two, whose an industry size is 48 lakh crores. India is at number three, whose an industry size is 22 lakh crores.'

The way cars from Mercedes to the most expensive cars, tractors, and two-wheelers are being made in India, and are being exported all over the world. In terms of two-wheeler exports, we are in second place in the world. This is an industry that has provided 4.5 crore jobs to the youth across the country. This is an industry that gives the highest GST to the Government of India. Our first target for this industry is to we should reach the first position in the world in the coming 5 years; this is our effort.

Logistics cost will be reduced

During the Bharat Ki Udaan program, Nitin Gadkari also talked about reducing logistics costs. He said- 'If our country has to move forward, then logistics costs will have to be reduced. Currently, our logistics cost is 16 percent. Whereas, in Europe and America it is 12 percent, while in China it is 8 percent.